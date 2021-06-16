Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.11

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.11 and traded as low as C$3.95. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 54,349 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$652.08 million and a P/E ratio of 19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

