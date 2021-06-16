Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading 4.3% Higher

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $254.27 and last traded at $252.42. 19,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 695,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

