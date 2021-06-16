Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Sika has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

