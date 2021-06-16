Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

SVM stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

