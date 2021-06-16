Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 3.9%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.81 and last traded at $99.11. 4,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,478,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.21.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

