Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,432,200 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 13th total of 3,412,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,110.6 days.

SHTDF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 80 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

