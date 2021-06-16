Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,432,200 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 13th total of 3,412,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,110.6 days.
SHTDF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 80 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.