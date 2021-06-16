SkinCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,523.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $148,171.04 and $24,523.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.31 or 0.00775049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042346 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.