Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $104,043.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

