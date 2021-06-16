Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,363 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $35,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.11. 6,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.60. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

