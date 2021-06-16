SLR Senior Investment’s (SUNS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter worth about $283,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

