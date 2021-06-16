Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,276,293 shares of company stock worth $198,661,619.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

SNAP stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.09. 842,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,216,887. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of -97.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.