SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001287 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

