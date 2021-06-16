Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Overweight by JP Morgan Cazenove

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of SCGLY remained flat at $$6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,424. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

