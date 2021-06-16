Sohu.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 515 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 820% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

SOHU opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,608,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth $3,454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOHU. TheStreet downgraded Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.