SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $238.86 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.15.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

