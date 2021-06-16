SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $238.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.95.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

