Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Up 36.2% in May

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the May 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLNO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SLNO stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

