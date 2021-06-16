Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

SONVY stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. Sonova has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

