Sora (XOR) Price Reaches $269.24 on Top Exchanges

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Sora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $269.24 or 0.00704431 BTC on exchanges. Sora has a market capitalization of $93.87 million and $2.07 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sora has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00151653 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Sora Coin Profile

XOR is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 348,631 coins. Sora’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

