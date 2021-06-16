Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,508 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 86,612 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Southwest Airlines worth $33,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.62.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

