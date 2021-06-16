S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.28. 17,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $399.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.