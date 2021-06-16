SparksPay (SPK) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $27,583.88 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,099,191 coins and its circulating supply is 9,998,927 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

