SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11,004.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,633 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 5.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 87,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $779,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 118,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 32,791 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. 82,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,652. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.14.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

