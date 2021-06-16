Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0293 on Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.96 or 0.00762518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.74 or 0.07694214 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

