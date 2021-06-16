Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report sales of $309.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.77. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Spire by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Spire by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Spire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.