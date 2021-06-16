SSP Group’s (SSPPF) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SSPPF remained flat at $$4.27 during trading on Wednesday. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

