St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 48,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 11,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

