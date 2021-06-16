Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 492.10 ($6.43). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 489.50 ($6.40), with a volume of 4,949,614 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.65).

The stock has a market cap of £15.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.68.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

