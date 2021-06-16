Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits Market Cap of $51.82 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.82 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00775177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00083648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

