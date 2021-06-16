Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the May 13th total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

