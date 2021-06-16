Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.23. 217,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

