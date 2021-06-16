Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Steelcase to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

SCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.