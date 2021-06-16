SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Up 11.1% This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $70,953.05 and $27.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00801812 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

