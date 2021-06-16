Stellantis (STLA) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stellantis to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Stellantis alerts:

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stellantis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stellantis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 920 2286 2603 147 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.14%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ peers have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 15.01 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 35.70

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stellantis beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.