stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $13,403.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $2,426.34 or 0.06241146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00152326 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00183274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00944455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,828.82 or 0.99877235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 518,971 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

