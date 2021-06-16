Steven R. Becker Sells 96,039 Shares of Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock

Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TUEM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 504,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,853. Tuesday Morning Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

