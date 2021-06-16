Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 16th (ADZN, ALS, ALT, ATZ, BAS, BBTV, BLX, CHR, DML, EGLX)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 16th:

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) was given a C$20.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $53.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was given a C$41.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$41.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) was given a $6.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.50.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$49.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.75.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was given a C$54.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €148.00 ($174.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

