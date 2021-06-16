Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 16th (ADZN, ALS, ALT, ATZ, BAS, BBTV, BLX, CHR, DML, EGLX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 16th:

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Adventus Mining Co alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) was given a C$20.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $53.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was given a C$41.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$41.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) was given a $6.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.50.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$49.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.75.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was given a C$54.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €148.00 ($174.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.