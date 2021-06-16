Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vital Farms Call Options (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,571 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,210% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

VITL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,748.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 649,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,919.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vital Farms by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,441,000 after acquiring an additional 170,872 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $40,578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VITL opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $826.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

