Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Aspen Aerogels Call Options (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,162 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,241% compared to the typical daily volume of 434 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 319,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $685.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

