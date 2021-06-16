Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Leslie’s Call Options (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 49,882 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,593% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,852 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. 5,289,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,350. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 62.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $940,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 58.8% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 180,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 448.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 181,064 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

