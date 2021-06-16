Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,299 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,930% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed has a 12-month low of $165.40 and a 12-month high of $238.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in ResMed by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

