Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Teekay Call Options (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,792 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical volume of 303 call options.

NYSE TK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a P/E ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teekay by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 255,398 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 72.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teekay by 33.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Teekay by 29.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 181,772 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

