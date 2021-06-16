Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 423,844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STOK opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

