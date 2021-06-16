StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Shares Down 1.9%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.66. 275,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 128,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVI. TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.57.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,758.89.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

