Storj Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Storj has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Storj has a market cap of $264.95 million and $17.41 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.14 or 0.00769055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00083798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,973,924 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.