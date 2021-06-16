Strong Price Reaches $155.76 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Strong has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $155.76 or 0.00403311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00180582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00949173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.43 or 1.00276352 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.