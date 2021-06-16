Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz Sells 4,400 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. 2,491,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.17. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

