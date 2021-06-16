Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Up 35.0% in May

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE SU traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. 105,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,917. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

