Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Up 35.0% in May

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NYSE SU traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. 105,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,917. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.
SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.