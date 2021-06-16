SuperCoin Trading Up 28.4% This Week (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. SuperCoin has a market cap of $101,808.97 and $19.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,215,811 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

