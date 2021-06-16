SuperFarm (SUPER) Achieves Market Cap of $58.89 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $58.89 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00339867 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009267 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.